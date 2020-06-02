Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. Sells 1,950 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at $529,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WEX traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.34. 378,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,861. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.69, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.91. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.76%. WEX’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

