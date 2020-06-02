John L. Ocampo Sells 3,000 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,123. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.38.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $2,207,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $3,283,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

