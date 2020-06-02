Joint Ventures (JOINT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25,433.51

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $25,433.51 and approximately $449.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.02065555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00180428 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029059 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

