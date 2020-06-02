Joshua Bixby Sells 10,000 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 1st, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $214,800.00.
  • On Friday, April 17th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $231,400.00.
  • On Friday, April 3rd, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $182,000.00.
  • On Friday, March 20th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $180,600.00.
  • On Friday, March 6th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00.

Shares of FSLY stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.26. 5,537,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,252. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of -71.48. Fastly Inc has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Fastly by 1,367.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 114,899 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. 39.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

