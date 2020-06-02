Lambda Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.37 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Lambda token can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi and BitMax. During the last week, Lambda has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $11.00 million and $43.37 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.02065555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00180428 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029059 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 645,776,808 tokens. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Bilaxy, Huobi and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

