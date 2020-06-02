Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra decreased their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 662,238 shares of company stock worth $67,098,664 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $98.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,490. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

