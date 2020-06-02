Levin Easterly Partners LLC Buys 467 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 631,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,365,000 after acquiring an additional 151,060 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 168,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,333,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,120,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average of $126.30. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

