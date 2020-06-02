Levin Easterly Partners LLC Has $11.92 Million Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 121,549 shares during the quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Hess worth $11,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Hess by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Hess by 60.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

NYSE HES traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.58. 1,957,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,179. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $122,369.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,269,717.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $232,301.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,231.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,918 shares of company stock valued at $483,194 in the last 90 days. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

