Levin Easterly Partners LLC Has $9.36 Million Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,683,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 699,907 shares during the quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Fluidigm worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 24.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,271,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,413 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 3,234,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 125,805 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,788,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth $24,188,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 417,327 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

FLDM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. 48,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fluidigm Co. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.02.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samuel D. Colella purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,571.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLDM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.