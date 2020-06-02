Levin Easterly Partners LLC Sells 164,015 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,840,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,015 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 3.4% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Citigroup worth $77,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,390,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Citigroup by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,401,000 after buying an additional 1,677,052 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Citigroup by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $9,311,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 30,842 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

NYSE C traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,249,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,562,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

