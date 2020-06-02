Levin Easterly Partners LLC Sells 548,403 Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,816,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 548,403 shares during the quarter. Commscope comprises approximately 1.9% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned 2.46% of Commscope worth $43,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 1st quarter valued at $3,713,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,486,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000.

Get Commscope alerts:

In related news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. 1,832,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.57. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Commscope’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COMM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Commscope in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.