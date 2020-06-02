Levin Easterly Partners LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,627 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 3.6% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $80,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.31. 3,937,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,828,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $101.40 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,286,124 in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

