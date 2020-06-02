Lewis Cirne Sells 40,000 Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,706,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $1,750,875.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $1,388,800.00.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $67.97. 873,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,409. New Relic Inc has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $101.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,857,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,703 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

