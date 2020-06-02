Lisk (LSK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.90 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $149.02 million and $4.90 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00012621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Huobi, Cryptopia and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018900 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011744 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00013924 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 139,983,260 coins and its circulating supply is 123,928,648 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Huobi, Bitbns, Bittrex, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Coindeal, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, ChaoEX, BitBay, Coinroom, Upbit, HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io, Coinbe, OKEx, COSS and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

