Lympo (LYM) Market Cap Tops $2.19 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $112,496.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, Cobinhood, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.02065555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00180428 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029059 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, HADAX, Cobinhood, IDEX, Allbit, Fatbtc and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.