Marc N. Casper Sells 20,000 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total transaction of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,012,839.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE TMO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $349.33. 845,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,115. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $351.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 3,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.9% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 33,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

