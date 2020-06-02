MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $16.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MetroCity Bankshares an industry rank of 227 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MCBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCBS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,812,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCBS traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,855. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $295.13 million and a PE ratio of 6.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.