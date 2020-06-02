Multi-collateral DAI Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $120.79 million and $13.68 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010440 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.75 or 0.04660586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002270 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002651 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010485 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

DAI is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,837,492 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,250,007 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

