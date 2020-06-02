NAGA Price Tops $0.0453 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, Upbit and HitBTC. In the last week, NAGA has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $2,122.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NAGA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.69 or 0.04656906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002643 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010488 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.