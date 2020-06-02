NativeCoin (N8V) Market Cap Hits $1.56 Million

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0667 or 0.00000701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $28,808.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.02065555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00180428 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029059 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin’s total supply is 23,339,813 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io

NativeCoin Coin Trading

NativeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

