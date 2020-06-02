Nesco Holdings (NASDAQ:NSCO) Director Gerard E. Holthaus Purchases 19,756 Shares

Nesco Holdings (NASDAQ:NSCO) Director Gerard E. Holthaus bought 19,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NSCO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. 618,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,047. Nesco Holdings has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41.

Get Nesco alerts:

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $81.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.25 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSCO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nesco by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 19,895 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nesco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 37,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nesco by 101.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 22,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nesco by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nesco by 85.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period.

NSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nesco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Nesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.