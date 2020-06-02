Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 524.17 ($6.90).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NETW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Network International from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Network International to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Network International from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on Network International from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

NETW traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 466.40 ($6.14). 1,380,529 shares of the stock traded hands. Network International has a 52 week low of GBX 317 ($4.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 656 ($8.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 40.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 412.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 512.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Network International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

