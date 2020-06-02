Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd.

Nielsen has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nielsen to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Shares of NLSN opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLSN. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other Nielsen news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

