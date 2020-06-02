NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Tench Coxe Sells 50,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.01. 9,765,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,899,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.46 and its 200 day moving average is $259.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $367.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.73.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

