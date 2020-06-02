Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys 15,896 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 275.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.0% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 369.3% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.22. The company had a trading volume of 993,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,572,194. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $123.90 and a 52-week high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

