Oarsman Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 249.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $11,012,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,705,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,568,000 after acquiring an additional 303,014 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,830,000 after buying an additional 1,263,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after buying an additional 9,447,040 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,495. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,541,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,553,888. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

