Oarsman Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after buying an additional 205,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after buying an additional 236,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after buying an additional 91,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.70 and its 200 day moving average is $225.56. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.56 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.81.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

