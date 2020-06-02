Oarsman Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.92. 13,353,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,091,404. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

