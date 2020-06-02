Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Target by 47.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,874,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.96 and a 200 day moving average of $114.67. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.78. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.21.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

