Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 4,280 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 1.7% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.90.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.26. 64,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average is $92.76. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.