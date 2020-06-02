Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 6,068 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 42,388,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,804,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

