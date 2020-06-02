Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 7,592 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark comprises 1.6% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,675,000 after purchasing an additional 67,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $526,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,098,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,620,000 after acquiring an additional 224,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.90. 538,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.41.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.