Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 767 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $349.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,049,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,264,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $367.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.46 and its 200-day moving average is $259.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,376 shares of company stock worth $27,649,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.73.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.