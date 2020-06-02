Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 779 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.70. 7,266,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,120,644. The firm has a market cap of $215.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

