Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,123 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.4% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $5,204,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $381,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 38.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.31.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $90.27. 5,384,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,018,193. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.88.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

