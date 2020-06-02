Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Shares Up 5.7%

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.84, 516,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 453,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Several research firms recently commented on OESX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,315,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 495,595 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 754,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 484,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 754,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 434,661 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1,431.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 385,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 360,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

