Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd.

Patterson-UTI Energy has a payout ratio of -3.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn ($2.45) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -3.3%.

PTEN stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $688.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.69. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janeen S. Judah bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at $145,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. G.Research cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

