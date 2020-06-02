Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Paypal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Paypal by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $3,002,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.76.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,872,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,197,446. The company has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.39, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.18. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $155.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.58 and its 200 day moving average is $114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

