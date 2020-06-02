PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Stock Price Up 5.7%

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.29, approximately 470,082 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 482,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

PDSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.45 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDS Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology Corporation will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 604.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

