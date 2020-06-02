Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Director Richard H. Jones Sells 5,000 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Director Richard H. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $468,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,229.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PEGA traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $96.19. 229,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,810. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day moving average is $81.62. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.75 and a beta of 1.26. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.98 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

