PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. AXA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after buying an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.08. 3,310,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,126,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $184.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.