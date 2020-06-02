Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,339,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 108,483 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $142,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.02. 2,030,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,453,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

