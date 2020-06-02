Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSTL shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

NYSE PSTL traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.10. 11,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,639. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.69 million and a P/E ratio of -37.59. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $38,790.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 637,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,778,659.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 17,423 shares of company stock worth $228,921 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 101.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 105.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

