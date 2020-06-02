Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,682,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,090 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $254,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

PG traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,794,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504,056. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $286.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.