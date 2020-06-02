qiibee Hits Market Capitalization of $4.57 Million (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. qiibee has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $1,416.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One qiibee token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper. In the last week, qiibee has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get qiibee alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.10 or 0.02058277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00180595 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046127 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029191 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,516,735 tokens. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com . qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.