QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Up 6.1%

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.88 and last traded at $84.63, 13,242,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 11,230,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $733,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 192.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,219 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 35,679 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,470,168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $99,457,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

