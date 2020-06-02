Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE: PAA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/1/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/18/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/14/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/28/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PAA stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. 2,686,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,071. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.38. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 20,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 650,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,350.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 45,400 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $247,430.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 223,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,995.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 68,400 shares of company stock valued at $406,610. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,358,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $774,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 79,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

