SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.52

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.519 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.98. SAMPO OYJ/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $23.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAXPY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

