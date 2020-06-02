ShipChain (SHIP) Price Hits $0.0228 on Major Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and $532,444.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.69 or 0.04656906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002643 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010488 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.

