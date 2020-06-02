Simon Miller Sells 950 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total value of $662,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares in the company, valued at $720,884.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Simon Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Simon Miller sold 299 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48.

EQIX traded up $12.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $710.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,861. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $676.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $610.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $471.80 and a 12 month high of $718.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,432 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,381,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 8.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,389,000 after acquiring an additional 134,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,860,000 after acquiring an additional 117,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,399,000 after acquiring an additional 89,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $689.33.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

