Simon Miller Sells 950 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total value of $662,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares in the company, valued at $720,884.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Simon Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 16th, Simon Miller sold 299 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48.

EQIX traded up $12.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $710.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,861. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $676.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $610.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $471.80 and a 12 month high of $718.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,432 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,381,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 8.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,389,000 after acquiring an additional 134,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,860,000 after acquiring an additional 117,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,399,000 after acquiring an additional 89,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $689.33.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

